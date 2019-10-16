August 18, 1918 - October 13, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Wilbert William "Bud" Schwartzlow, age 101, of Janesville, died at home on Sunday, October 13, 2019, surrounded by his family. Bud was born August 18, 1918, in Green County, WI, to William and Clara (Buehl) Schwartzlow, where his family operated a dairy farm. As a youth, his family moved to Janesville where he lived the remainder of his life. Bud played the banjo by ear, never learning to read music, and performed all over the area in his family's well-known ensemble. "The Schwartzlow Family" was the first musical group to perform at the Rock County Fair. Bud's love of music and dancing led him to meet Jean Krause through a set-up date at Lake Lawn Resort on August 3, 1946. Bud knew that he was "the luckiest farm boy" to ever catch the attention of his beautiful, "sweetheart" Jean. The two continued dancing during their courtship straight on through their 72-year marriage. They were often the last couple on the dance floor during the "decade's dance" at weddings, their love and commitment an inspiration for many. They were grateful for the blessing they found in each other and annually returned to Lake Lawn on August 3rd to celebrate. Together with his father-in-law, Ed Krause, the couple ran Krause's Town and Country Restaurant in Janesville. Ever the entrepreneur, Bud grew the original Krause's bar to a dine-in counter and formal and informal dining rooms. Perpetually donned in his crisp white chef's cap and apron, he worked tirelessly to uphold the restaurant's slogan: "First Quality, Fair prices, Fast Service". Many stateline residents have fond memories of Bud's famous charburgers, clam chowder, prime rib, and rice pudding, and especially his warm hospitality. His 40+ year commitment to dining done well lead him to found the Blackhawk chapter of the Wisconsin Restaurants Association and earn the award for Outstanding Restaurateur of the Year in 1985. Bud was dedicated to the Janesville community. At the Town and Country, he was proud to have hosted all the various service clubs. He was a volunteer and champion for anything Downtown Janesville, a Jaycee, and a member of the Junior Chamber of Commerce. He also was an active board member for Crime Stoppers. Bud was generous with his time. All of his leisure activities were spent active in the outdoors with others. He hunted pheasant, turkey, deer, and rabbits. An avid skier, Bud was a charter member of the Oak Ridge Ski Club and skiing into his 80s, he gained admission to 70+ ski club and worked ski patrol. Additionally, he taught all of his kids and grandkids to ski! A pioneer member of the Janesville Country Club, Bud golfed well into his 90s, again sharing his love for the sport with all generations of his family. Annually, he would dedicate two weeks off each summer for an extended family vacation East or West. A man of faith, Bud was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Janesville where he was confirmed, worshiped in all three buildings, and served as head usher for years. He also enjoyed the church bowling league and in retirement volunteered in the church kitchen.

Even through his last days, Bud's uncanny ability to recall specific details, names, and dates combined with the gift of storytelling allowed him to keep family and friends regaled with his vivid descriptions of times and people past.

Bud's greatest source of pride was his family. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Jean; three daughters: Lana (David, deceased) (special friend, Gary Johnson) Van Galder, Janet (Dennis) Fugate, and Jane (Blaine) Vance; six grandchildren: Allen (Jamie) Fugate, Arra (Ladel Cass) Van Galder, Brody (Lara) Vance, Leah (Joseph) Lidbury, Scott (Hany) Fugate, and Lacy Wolter; and nine great-grandchildren: Alex Fugate, Carter Fugate, Davis Van Galder-Cass, Ellery Van Galder-Cass, Conner Vance, Kelsey Vance, Brooke Lidbury, Aris Fugate, and Jax Fugate. He is predeceased by son-in-law, David Van Galder.

Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Rev. Bond Haldeman will officiate. Visitation will be at the Church on Friday from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Private burial will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church or Agrace HospiceCare. The Schwartzlow family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.