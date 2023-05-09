Wilbert U. "Willie" Gammeter

Clinton, WI - Wilbert "Willie" Gammeter, age 87, of Clinton died Thursday May 4, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. He was born September 17, 1935, to Gottlieb and Barbara (Aliesch) Gammeter in Mt. Horeb, WI. Willie attended Mt. Horeb High School, class of 1954. He enlisted into the U.S. Navy in 1956. Willie was assigned to the USS Fort Snelling (LSD-30), RD3rd class Radar man and served his Country until his honorable discharge on July 16, 1958. Willie married Yvonne Herfel on May 31, 1958, in Mt. Vernon, WI. She preceded him in death on December 16, 2012. He worked as a spray painter at Carnes Corp. from 1958 until 1965. Willie then worked at Chrysler in Belvidere for 32 years, retiring in 1996. Willie was a member of Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church and active with the American Legion. He enjoyed hunting, spending time Up North, and splitting wood. He was an avid Brewer & Packers fan. Willie enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by daughter, Brenda Gammeter, his three sons, Gary Gammeter, Greg Gammeter and Brett Gammeter all of Clinton; six grandchildren, Suzy Ferrin, Norris (Erin) Gammeter, Debra Gammeter, Jennifer (Ryan) Kendall, Jeremy (Crystal) Gammeter and Joshua (Lacey) Gammeter; his thirteen great grandchildren; his two sisters, Dorothy (Leo) Miller & Frieda (John) Haesler and many friends and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents and his siblings, William, Helen Stensby, John, Edwin, Mildred Syverud, Lester, Ruby Koenig, Donald, Goldie Brunner and Norris.
Willie's Funeral Service will be 11:00 am on Thursday May 11, 2023, at JEFFERSON PRAIRIE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 23184 Bergen Road, Poplar Grove, IL with Rev. Linda Winkelman officiating. Friends will be received on Wednesday in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 504 Milwaukee Road, Clinton from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Thursday at Church from 10:00 am until the time of service. Full Military burial Rites will follow the service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Willie's name to the American Heart Assoc. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.