Wilbert "Roger" Wakefield

April 6, 1936 - October 28, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Wilbert R. "Roger" Wakefield, age 83, a lifetime area resident, passed away early Monday, October 28, 2019 at his home. He was born April 6, 1936 in Janesville, the son of the late Wilbert R. and Florence I. (Smith) Wakefield. He was raised on their family farm in rural Edgerton. He attended school in Edgerton, and was a graduate of Edgerton High School, Class of 1953. He worked for General Motors Corp for many years, retiring in 1999. In his earlier years, Roger hauled milk for Shurtleff's Dairy and also drove for City Cab Co. On December 1, 1984 he married the former Jeanine Fessenden Peck. She preceded him in death on November 22, 2015. Roger enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hunting, dancing, golf, and was an avid fan of old Western movies and TV shows.

He is survived by his sons, Clifton (Margery) Wakefield, and Randall (Tammy) Wakefield, both of Janesville; his two daughters, Laura (Dan) Krause, of Milton, and Mary Fleming, of Oak Creek, WI; his step-daughters: Marie (Dean) Henning, Khris (Dale) Sauer, and Corinne (Ron) Ruble; his brother, Jesse (Corrine) Wakefield; his sister, Marla Mielke; a special addition to his life, his son, Dave Schultz, of Sun Prairie; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and many friends. Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson, Greg Peck, his sister and brother-in-law, LaVerle and Wayne Moffitt, and his brother-in-law, Dale Mielke.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 612 N. Randall Ave., with Rev. Jim Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday at the CHURCH.

