Wesley W. Koball

Janesville, WI - Wesley Wayne Koball, age 82, of Janesville left this earth on Thursday, February 24, 2022 with his beloved "54" and a thermos of coffee to meet up with all his hunting buddies that went before him. Wesley was born on August 23, 1939 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to Wesley A. and Anna (Fjeldstad) Koball. After high school, Wesley sailed two seasons on the great lakes aboard the J. Burton Ayers of the Wilson Line. After his time on the great lakes, he attended the University of Wisconsin - Stout. Wesley earned his Master's Degree in Industrial Education and met Yvonne (Benfield). They were married on February 9, 1963. They enjoyed 59 years together and were blessed with two children, Wayne and Michelle. Wesley worked as a Mechanical Design teacher at Blackhawk Technical College. He was a past member of the Beloit Rifle Club, the Janesville Conservation Club, and the Annandale Conservation Club.
Wesley is survived by his wife, Yvonne; children, Wayne (Kathie) Koball of Siren, WI, Michelle (Scott) Kasmiske of Janesville; grandchildren: Harriet, Noah and Brennan Koball; brother, Don (Judy) Koball; sister-in-law, Susan Benfield; nieces and nephews: David Koball, Mary Nimmer, Anna Benfield and Michael Benfield. He is preceded in death by his parents; his aunt, Ruth Koball; his brother-in-law, James Benfield; and his hunting buddy, Denny Hough.
A private family service will be held. Memorial donations can be made to: Agrace Hospice, VetsRoll, or to Honor Flight. Correspondences can be shared with Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory which will be shared with family. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family.
Wesley's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the staff members at Cedar Crest, in particular, the staff of Assisted Living North. The care and attention to his needs was exceptional on all levels.
To plant a tree in memory of Wesley Koball as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.