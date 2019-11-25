August 7, 1933 - November 22, 2019

Janesville -- Wesley J. Foster, age 86, of Janesville, passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside, on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Rock Haven Assisted Living Facility. He was born in Genoa City, Wisconsin on August 7, 1933; the son of Charles H. and Margaret (Van Elverdinghe) Foster, III. Wesley graduated from Janesville High School in 1952, and married the love of his life, Teresa A. (Brownsetter) Foster on May 30, 1957 at St. William Catholic Church in Janesville, and they enjoyed 50 wonderful years together before Teresa's passing in 2007. Wesley worked for the General Motors Corporation for over 30 years, retiring from the maintenance department in 1995. Both he and Teresa were faithful members of St. John Vianney Catholic Church, where Wesley was also very active in the church choir. Wesley was a remarkable influence to his entire family, and the love and memories created over the years will be cherished for generations to come.

Wesley is survived by his children: Kathy (Tim) McCulloch, Kevin (Jayne) Foster, Jeff (Nancy) Foster, Lisa (Scott) Running, Brian (Paula) Foster, and John Foster; grandchildren: Kallie (Cory), Amanda (Kyle), Matt, Morgan, Paul, Nicole, Allison, Connor, Carson, Josh, Cassidi (Jeremiah), Paiton (fiance, Dominick), Kaitlyn, and Leah; great grandchildren, Cayden, Cullen, Kenlie, Titus and Zoi; sister, Peggy Elver; and many extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Teresa; daughter in-law, Sheri Foster; and brother in-law, Lowell Elver.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH; with visitation from 10 AM until time of Mass. Committal will follow Mass immediately to MOUNT OLIVET CATHOLIC CEMETERY. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com