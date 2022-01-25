Edgerton, WI - EDGERTON--- Wesley C. Lund, age 89, of Edgerton, died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. He was born in Edgerton, on Sept. 27, 1932, the son of the late Jurgen and Belinda (Christiansen) Lund. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where he was stationed in Japan. He married Mary Ann Ciebell on June 4, 1955, at Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton. She preceded him 2 weeks ago on Jan. 4, 2022. Wesley worked as a truck driver with Rock River Transit, Dorsey Trailer, CTI and Lear Seating. He loved working for Lear and his coworkers. He enjoyed a cold Pabst, working tobacco, helping his kids, and taking care of the horses.
Wesley is survived by his 7 children: Christopher (Cheryl) Lund of Edgerton, James (Molly) Lund of Waterloo, Tammy Lund of Janesville, Joni Lund, Judi (David) Kienbaum, Stefanie (John) Yeske and Wes Lund all of Edgerton; 11 grandchildren: Christa (Mark) DeVoll, Casey (Krista) Lund, McKenzie Lund, Sydnie (Max Zimmerman) Lund, Gabie Lund, Carissa (Marshal) Cudney, Robert (Jennifer) Kienbaum, Becki (Dan) Farrington, Brendt Kienbaum, Emillie (Jon Hiner) Yeske and Joshua Yeske; 11 great grandchildren: Austin, Charlie, Adelynn, Anna, Abbie, Natalie, Olivia, Emma, Aceson, Owen and Malachi; siblings: Shirley (Richard) Halverson, Judy (Robert) Snell, Leone (Michael) Reynolds, Linda Lund, Carroll (Lin) Lund and Wayne (Cindy) Lund; and 1/2 brother, Willard Lund; numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 66 years, Mary Ann; siblings: Arnold (Hazel) Lund Sr., Robert Lund, Willard Lund I, Harland Lund, Richard Lund, and Irene Johnson; 1/2 sister, Jeanette Lund; and in-laws, Wesley and Elaine (Rohr) Ciebell.
A Celebration of Wesley and Mary Ann's Life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton with Rev. Jim Johnson officiating Visitation will take place on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date at Albion Prairie Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Southern Wisconsin Humane Society or Kadlec Ranch Pet Rescue. APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, Edgerton is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Wesley Lund as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.