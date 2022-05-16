Edgerton, WI - Werner R. Last, 88, of Edgerton, passed away May 4, 2022. Born in Milwaukee January 29, 1934, to Kurt and Emma (Monsler) Last, he graduated from Rufus King High School in 1952, and earned his BS in Mechanical Engineering from UW Madison in 1956. He was a design engineer at the Allis Chalmers Proving Grounds in Franksville, WI, where he worked for 22 years.
On June 23, 1962, he married Rosemarie Rebholz at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton. The couple lived in New Berlin, WI, and moved to Edgerton in 1979, where he became President of Rebholz Gas & Electric.
Werner was a member and volunteer of local chapters of AFS, Edgerton Lions Club, Edgerton Area Chamber of Commerce, Waterfowl, Rotary Gardens and St. Joseph Catholic Church. He enjoyed gardening, attending the theater with friends, woodworking, bicycling, camping, and traveling the world. Werner was best known for his gentle kindness, gracious spirit, and loving support of his wife and her many activities within the community.
Surviving are his wife and best friend, Rose; two children, David Last & Annmarie Last; two grandchildren, Maxwell Last-Meinhold & Braydon Last; two sisters-in-law, Elsie (Duane) Wallace and Margaret (Rebholz) George; many cousins, extended family and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and in-laws, John and Anastasia Rebholz.
Memorial Mass will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton. Visitation is 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St./Hwy 51 Edgerton, and again on Thursday, May 19th from 9:30-11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Edgerton Hospital Healing Garden, 11101 N. Sherman Rd, Edgerton, WI 53534. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.