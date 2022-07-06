Wendy R. (Anderson) Oren

August 17, 1971 - July 2, 2022
Edgerton, WI - Wendy R. Oren, age 50, of Edgerton, passed away on July 2, 2022, at home surrounded by her family after a brave and courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Edgerton on August 17, 1971, the daughter of Glenn and Sandy (Nordquist) Anderson. Wendy was a 1989 graduate of Edgerton High School and received an Associate Degree in Marketing from Madison Business College. She married the love of her life, Shane J. Oren on June 6, 1992, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton. Together with Shane, Wendy played an integral role in managing their family business - Oren's Auto Body.
Wendy loved everything outdoors, especially spending time on Lake Mildred in Rhinelander with her family and friends. She was always looking forward to the next time she could waterski. When she talked about her family's home in Rhinelander, she always described it as the "happiest place on Earth."
Wendy was the definition of selfless. She was always giving of herself - sharing her time, efforts, and monies to support anyone she could, especially the Edgerton Community. She was a founding member of the Edgerton Community Fund, volunteered for Meals on Wheels, supported Gifts for Kids, served communion, and served on the finance committee at St. Joseph Catholic Church, and was always just there for people in countless ways. In 2018, she and Shane were recipients of the Golden Apple Award, honoring outstanding community members for their dedication and service to the students of the Edgerton School District. You could often find Wendy in the stands at an Edgerton sporting event - cheering loud and proud for her Crimson Tide. Wendy's smile could light up a room, her laugh was contagious, but most importantly her positive attitude and unwavering faith captured many hearts in her short time with us. She always "BELIEVED" that anything was possible - even in times of challenge. Her battle with cancer was fierce but she fought every day with courage, grace, strength, and positivity. She enjoyed all of her good days and never gave up.
Above all else, her most loved and cherished titles were wife to Shane, mother to her three beautiful children, and soon-to-be Grandma to her coming soon first grandson.
She will be greatly missed by all. Wendy is survived by her husband, Shane; three children: Whitney (Mike) Schmaus of Appleton, Seth Oren and Bethany Oren both of Edgerton; mother, Sandy Anderson of Rhinelander; 2 brothers; Eric (Polly) Anderson of Twin Lakes, MI and Gregg (Michelle) Anderson (Orfordville); special aunts, Marcia Tatge (Janesville) and Clarice Luchterhand (Edgerton); nieces, nephews, cousins and many other family and friends she loved so much. She will also be missed by her relatives in Norway, who the family visited a few years ago celebrating Shane and Wendy's 25th wedding anniversary. She was preceded in death by her father, Glenn Anderson; her grandparents; and other family members.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022, at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, Edgerton with Fr. David Wanish officiating. Burial will follow at Fassett Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 10, 2022, from Noon until 4:00 p.m. at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton and again on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Memorials may be made in Wendy's name to Edgerton Community Outreach "Building Hope," the upcoming Veteran's Homeless Apartments in Edgerton or the Edgerton Community Fund. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com