December 10, 2020
Brodhead, WI - Brodhead - Wendy Kay (Fink) Delaney died at home
peacefully on December 10, 2020. A wonder of a woman beloved for her sense of humor, grace, and generosity, she is survived by her daughter Margaret Delaney, her partner and love Timothy Mullins, her brother-in-law Don (Stella) Wolter, her nephew Ardell (Pam) Wolter, and her great-nephew Bobby. She is preceded in death by her parents, June and Ardell Fink, and her older sister Bonnie Wolter. Born in Brodhead, WI, Wendy spent many years as an elementary school teacher in WI and Chicago. A lover of all things astrology and numerology, Wendy taught everyone she met how to discern and appreciate the mysteries of the universe. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service for Wendy on Friday, June 18 at 11:00 AM at the Congregational UCC Church in Brodhead.
