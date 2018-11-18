March 1, 1959 - November 15, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Wendee L. Gestrich, age 59, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 15, 2018. She was born on March 1, 1959 in Brooklyn, NY; the daughter of Gerald and Joan (Siebert) Senecal. She married Thomas "Nick" Gestrich, Jr. in Rockton, IL on June 26, 1982. Wendee worked for General Motors for many years. She enjoyed painting, fishing and camping, collectable glassware, and helping others in need. Wendee will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
She is survived by her two children, Scott (Kristin) Gestrich and Ami Gestrich; three grandchildren: Zach, Jacob, and Ryan; three brothers: Joe and Christopher Senecal, Jason Stoker; and many extended family members and friends. Wendee is predeceased by her husband, Thomas; her parents; and children, Lisa Nicole Gestrich and Christopher Michael Gestrich.
A celebration of Wendee's life will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday, November 23, 2018, at her home, 1244 Jerome Ave., in Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
