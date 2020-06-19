Wayne "Woody" Woodard

December 31, 1932 - May 9, 2020
Rochester, MN/formerly Janesville, WI -- Wayne Woodard went to be with his Lord Saturday, May 9, 2020 with his loving family at his side. He was born December 31, 1932 to parents, Joseph and Vesta Woodard in La Crosse, WI, and raised on a farm near Ontario, WI near the Kickapoo River and Wildcat State Park. What a great place for this lover of the outdoors to be born and raised. Wayne graduated from Ontario High School. There he met his wife, Monica (DeWitt). They shared this journey for 66 years and were blessed with three daughters, Tara Sue, Tracy Lynn and Jane Catherine. Wayne worked at General Motors in Janesville for over 41 years, retiring in 1997. After attending technical school, he worked in the tooling department and received his journeyman status. He had so many interests and hobbies. He was a lifetime member of the UAW and the National Rifleman's Association, always loving trapping, hunting and fishing from the time of his childhood. He was a ham radio operator, and belonged to several shooting clubs, where he was a competitive shooter. Later, he decided to polish the skills he had inherited from his grandfather, Sam Woodard, playing bluegrass instruments by ear. He concentrated on the mandolin, loving its mellow tones. He was instrumental in starting the gospel band, "Rock River Revival," formerly known as "Woody and the Knot Heads." The band performed often and in many different states. His wife, Monica, ran sound, and this group of musicians became family to both of them, playing together for over 23 years. After living in Janesville for over 60 years, Wayne and Monica moved to Rochester, MN, to be near their children and grandchildren. Wayne was a member of the Roxbury Road Church of Christ in Janesville for over 60 years. He loved being a father, taking his girls with him on dirt bike rides, fishing and hunting trips and many other activities. Wayne was a gentle man, loving husband, father and grandfather (he loved being their Bumpa). He is missed by family and many friends.
Wayne is preceded in death by his daughter, Tara; his mother and father; his brother, James "Jim" and his wife Roxeen Woodard; his sisters and their husbands: Elna and Talmage (Tom) Nottestad, Jeanette and Donald (Don) Ferries; his father-in-law, James DeWitt; mother-in-law, Hazel Marshall; and step father-inlaw, Sam Marshall; sister-in-law, Patricia (Pat) and husband Frank Herrlein; sisters-in-law, Nancy DeWitt and Inge DeWitt; nephews: Mark Nottestad, Frank (Gino) Herrlein and Todd DeWitt. Wayne is survived by his wife, Monica; children Tracy and her husband David, and Jane and her husband Stephen; grandchildren: Joe, Joshua, Stephanie, Jennifer and Addison; brothers in-law: Ernest (John) Michael (Mike) and James (Jim) DeWitt; cousin, Gordon Stoddard; and many nieces; nephews; and friends.
Memorial services will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Roxbury Road Church of Christ, Janesville, with visitation between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., A memorial service follows at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jon Grice officiating. Burial will be the following day, May 12th at 1:30 p.m. at the Billings Creek Cemetery near Ontario, WI.
The family would like to thank Macken Funeral Home, Rochester for their assistance. Also thank you to Mayo Hospice Care and the Visiting Angels for the personal and loving care they gave to Wayne. They made it possible for him to stay in his home and be with his family. Now we know he is truly home because of the mercy and grace of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Thank you Jesus, for your unspeakable love.
I Can Only Imagine
Just think of stepping on shore, and finding it Heaven;
Of touching a hand and finding it God's
Of breathing new air, and finding it celestial
Of waking up in Glory, and finding it home.