November 28, 1931 - August 24, 2019

Boulder, CO -- USAF SGT. 3600th Sq (Korea 1950-1954) Wayne A. "Sonny" Vogels, 87, passed away of natural causes at his new residence in Boulder, CO on August, 24, 2019, with his wife, Leona K. Vogels (Pedrick) at his side. Wayne and Leona would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on October 22, 2019. He was born on November 28, 1931 in Goodman, WI, the son of Victor and Vera (Peronteau) Vogels and moved to Beloit, WI after serving in the military under General Curtis LeMay, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Curtis_LeMay, in the United States Air Force during the Korean War (1950 - 1954) as a Sgt./Sr. Acft. Mechanic 3600th Sq., working on B29's and familiarization with F84's while receiving the National Defense Service Medal. Wayne A. "Sonny" Vogels was a devoted husband, father and friend. Along with service to his country, he spent 38 1/2 years working at the General Motors Company in Janesville, WI, and was a member of the UAW, Lifetime VFW member and a Masonic member. Wayne grew up in a small town, and at a time where fixing, building, creating and improvising was essential. These were traits that he handed down to his children, friends and others that he encountered. He would do anything to help family, friends and strangers without hesitation or expecting anything in return. He was a man of great integrity, dignity and discipline, but with a gentle and humorous quality unmatched by many. He enjoyed motorcycling, camping, fishing, hunting, boating, golfing, traveling, pets, spending recreational time with family and friends, and working on projects around the house and yard. Wayne will always and forever be missed for his lessons taught, lessons learned conversations and examples. His funny bantering involving family DNA (blood/married into) and many other unforgettable childhood/adult memories will be cherished by those that enjoyed these moments together. Many will remember his laugh, smile, funny and fun loving impact he had on everyone around him.

He is survived by his wife, Leona K. Vogels (Pedrick) of Boulder, CO; sons: Mike A. Vogels of Canada, Gary L. (Tammy) Vogels of Wisconsin, and John Wayne (Teresa) Vogels of Colorado; daughters: Angie (Don) Lock of Canada), Rose F. Moe of Wisconsin, Roberta L. Portlock of Wisconsin, Cheryl A. (William) Rodenbeck of Minnesota; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by both parents, Victor and Vera (Peronteau) Vogels; brother, Lee F. Vogels; sister, Shirley A. Fischer; granddaughter, Brianna Kay Downing; grandson, Bladyn James Wayne Vogels.

Services are pending and will be made available when a date/time is scheduled.

May God Bless this wonderful man. Your watch is over, Sir. You're called back home.