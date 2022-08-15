Aurora, IL - Wayne R. Nuernberg, age 75, answered the call of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 11, 2022. He was the son of Ronald and Arleen Witt Nuernberg, born on February 28th, 1947 in Watertown, WI. He was baptized into God's forever family on March 23rd, 1947 at St. Mark's Ev. Lutheran Church, Watertown, WI. He affirmed that rite at his confirmation on March 26th, 1961.
Wayne graduated from St. Mark's Lutheran School in 1961 and Watertown High School in 1965. Graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1969, he received the first Phi Alpha Theta History Honor Society award for scholarship. While attending college, he met Sherry Kay Scharine of Janesville, WI. They married September 20th, 1969 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Janesville, WI.
Serving in the US Army Air Defense within NORAD, Wayne received the 1972 US Army Air Defense Soldier of the Year Award. He was honorably discharged in June of 1974. He joined the FAA and was a member of the Professional Air Traffic Controllers Organization. He retired in April of 2015 from the Global Network Operations Division of AT&T, joining them in 1996 after employment with IBM and GTE Airfone, Inc., where Wayne was part of the pioneering team of air to ground communications.
Wayne was a member of Resurrection Ev. Lutheran Church of Aurora, IL, Phi Alpha Theta History Honor Society and was an AARP Driver Safety instructor.
Wayne will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Sherry Kay. He will be held in loving memory also by sisters in heart, cousins Dawn Justman, Donna Arnold and Sharry Lueck, brother Floyd and Barbara Nuernberg and brother Roger Nuernberg and their families, goddaughters Quinn and Joe Jimenez and Kristina and Freddy Hudson and their families, godsons Eric Kingsley and Chet Herbert, other cousins, relatives and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother Mark Brian, grandparents Erich and Esther Grosnick Nuernberg and William and Elsie Freiberg Witt, dear aunts and uncles, including Anita McElhanon, Norma and Kenton Barringer and George and Shirley Draeger, other relatives and in-laws.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday August 16, 2022 at 10 AM at Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2567 W. Sullivan Rd., Aurora, IL 60506, with Pastors Philip Schupmann, Scott Wolfram, and Thomas Nicholson officiating. A visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place later that day at Richmond Cemetery, Richmond, WI at 3 PM.
Memorials, if one wishes, may be given to Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church, Aurora, IL or St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Watertown, WI.
