Wayne R. Nuernberg

February 28, 1947 - August 11, 2022

Aurora, IL - Wayne R. Nuernberg, age 75, answered the call of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 11, 2022. He was the son of Ronald and Arleen Witt Nuernberg, born on February 28th, 1947 in Watertown, WI. He was baptized into God's forever family on March 23rd, 1947 at St. Mark's Ev. Lutheran Church, Watertown, WI. He affirmed that rite at his confirmation on March 26th, 1961.

