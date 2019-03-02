November 4, 1935 - February 27, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Wayne Ostram, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at St. Mary's Janesville Hospital. He was born in Whitewater on November 4, 1935, the son of Jelmer and Ruby (Wheelock) Ostram. He married Pauline Heuvelman on January 10, 1959, and she preceded him in death on March 29, 2009. Wayne was a truck driver for Chambers & Owen, retiring in 1997.

Wayne is survived by his daughter, Susan (Ronald) Zirk; son, Allan (Sheryl) Ostram; four grandchildren: Nichole (Brian) Chapman, Kaela (Anthony) Miller, Ivy (Kyle) Ford, and Christopher Schenk, six great-grandchildren: Nevada, Sylas, Briella, Jolie, Fiona, and Evan; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; baby Wayne; baby Tyler; and brothers: Louis, Fred, and Wesley.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019, at the Milton Lawns Memorial Park Chapel with a time of sharing at 4:30 p.m. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com