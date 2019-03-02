Wayne Ostram

November 4, 1935 - February 27, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Wayne Ostram, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at St. Mary's Janesville Hospital. He was born in Whitewater on November 4, 1935, the son of Jelmer and Ruby (Wheelock) Ostram. He married Pauline Heuvelman on January 10, 1959, and she preceded him in death on March 29, 2009. Wayne was a truck driver for Chambers & Owen, retiring in 1997.

Wayne is survived by his daughter, Susan (Ronald) Zirk; son, Allan (Sheryl) Ostram; four grandchildren: Nichole (Brian) Chapman, Kaela (Anthony) Miller, Ivy (Kyle) Ford, and Christopher Schenk, six great-grandchildren: Nevada, Sylas, Briella, Jolie, Fiona, and Evan; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; baby Wayne; baby Tyler; and brothers: Louis, Fred, and Wesley.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019, at the Milton Lawns Memorial Park Chapel with a time of sharing at 4:30 p.m. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse