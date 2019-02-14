September 28, 1939 - February 13, 2019

Jefferson/Janesville, WI -- Wayne M. Anderson, age 79, of Jefferson, WI, a former long-time Janesville resident passed away at his home on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Wayne was born in Janesville on September 28, 1939, the son of Marvin and Mildred "Dolly" (Emmert) Anderson. Wayne grew up in Janesville, attended Janesville schools and graduated from Janesville Senior High School in 1959. He served with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves. He married Marilyn A. Horkey on May 9, 1964 at Cargill United Methodist Church in Janesville. He was employed by the City of Janesville Public Works Department for 371/2 years, retiring as a working foreman. Wayne was an active member of Cargill United Methodist Church, where he was formerly head usher, and was active on the slow pitch softball team for many years. Wayne especially enjoyed following his granddaughter's activities, and it is part of the reason that he and Marilyn moved to Jefferson in 2002 to be closer to them.

Wayne is survived by his wife of nearly 55 years, Marilyn; two children, Kyle (Tammy) Anderson of Rome, WI, and Chrys (Matthew) Hay of Jefferson; four grandchildren: Jennie and Sadie Anderson, Lauren (Brady Ramseier) and Abigail Hay; his sister, Judy Anderson of Jefferson; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Diana and David Hagen, Gale and Don Nestor; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019 at Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Avenue, Janesville. Rev. Susan Lockman will officiate. Visitation will be at Cargill United Methodist Church on Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Anderson family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.

