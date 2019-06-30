December 3, 1937 - June 27, 2019

Janesville -- Wayne L. Steele, age 81, of Janesville passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Wayne was born in Lancaster, SC on December 3, 1937; raised by his parents, Peter and Alice (McCormick) Nehls. Wayne attended Janesville Senior High School and went on to marry his loving wife of 60 years, Shirley (Weir) Steele on November 1, 1958 in St. Patrick Catholic Church in Janesville. He was employed in the Maintenance Department with General Motors, retiring in 1993. Wayne enjoyed his free time outdoors, whether trapshooting, ice fishing or pheasant hunting. He was also very well read, as Wayne's absolute favorite pass time was enjoying a good book.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Shirley; children: Wendy (Dan) Relich, Pam (Dan) Linneman, Jennifer (Mark) Leitz, and Greg Steele; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Jackie Wille; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Wayne is predeceased by his parents; sister, Brenda Osmond; and daughter in-law, Jodi Steele.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY; with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow immediately to Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the House of Mercy, 320 Lincoln St., Janesville, WI, 53548. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting Wayne's family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com