September 10, 1923 - November 24, 2020
Janesville, WI - Wayne L. Holman, age 97, of Janesville, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Cedar Crest. He was born in Odessa, MN, on Sept. 10, 1923, the son of the late Zina and Blanche (Stephenson) Holman. Wayne served in the US Navy from 1941 to 1946 during WWII. He married Helen B. Olson at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Iola, WI on May 28, 1949. She preceded in death on Nov. 18, 2012.
Wayne was employed in administration by the Parker Pen Company for 35 years. He was a long-time member of First Lutheran Church, VFW Post 1621, and Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1971.
Survivors include his 2 sons, Philip (Patricia) Holman of Campobello, SC, and Curt (Patricia) Holman of Hortonville, WI; 3 grandchildren: Allison (Matthew) Shephard, Matthew (Rae Lynn) Holman, and Melissa Holman (Neil Lassen); 2 great grandchildren: Oliver and Adelaide Shephard; and a sister, Jane Rahmes. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen; and 2 sisters, Joyce Alley and his twin, Winifred Gundlach.
Private family services will take place on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK. Burial will follow. Memorials in Wayne's name may be made to the First Lutheran Church Woman's Fund. The family is being assisted by the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Janesville. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.