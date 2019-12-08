November 27, 1937 - November 29, 2019

Milton, WI -- Wayne G. Bleiler passed away at home on November 29, 2019. He was born November 27, 1937, the son of Cloyd Bleiler and Elizabeth Egelhoff. Wayne was employed by General Motors for 30 years, and had a tax service for 50 years.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Phyllis; two sons, Jeff of Milton and David (Mariann) of Beaver Dam; daughter, Laura of Chicago, IL; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Lyle of Fort Atkinson; sister, Cheryl (Ron) Noe of Hendersonville, NC. Wayne was preceded in death by brothers, Burt and Ron; and sisters: Viola, Marlene and Dotty.

Wayne chose not to have a funeral service. Memorials can be made to the charity of your choice.

The family would like to thank Mercy Hospital for their exceptional care and support.