JANESVILLE, WI - Wayne E. Tucker, age 84 of Janesville passed away on January 19, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary's Janesville Hospital. He was born on September 25, 1937, in Whitewater, the son of Harry and Gertrude (Morrisey) Tucker. He grew up in Whitewater and was a graduate of Whitewater High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
Wayne married LouAnne E. Gunderson on August 25, 1962. He retired from General Motors and during part of the time he was working there he was also employed by Adams Concrete Company driving a concrete truck. He was a member of U.A.W. Local #95 and a former member of the Swingin Squares square dance group. Wayne's interests included being an avid Green Bay Packers fan, his love of deer hunting with his sons, being a NASCAR fan, his great joy of spending time at the cabin that he built with his sons and traveling with his wife, LouAnne. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.
Wayne Tucker is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, LouAnne Tucker; sons, Brian Tucker of Janesville and Bruce (Amy) Tucker of Gleason, Wis.; grandchildren, Erin Tucker of Brooklyn, NY and Carson Tucker of Roscoe, Ill.; brother, Dean Tucker of Whitewater; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Richard Tucker and sisters-in-law, Audrey Tucker and Ellen Tucker.
"Wayne's family wishes to give a special thanks to the staff at SSM Health St. Mary's Janesville Hospital, especially nurses, Diane and Megan, and last but not least speech therapist, Amy."
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2116 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville with services to follow at the CHURCH at 11 a.m. Thursday. Rev. Paula Harris will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post #1621 following the church service. Private burial will be at a later date at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin or Faith Lutheran Church.
Wayne Tucker's family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
