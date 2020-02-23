June 28, 1937 - February 11, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Wayne E. Thornton, 82, passed away on February 11th, 2020 at Agrace Hospice Care. He was born on June 28th, 1937 in Evansville. He graduated from Evansville High School in 1955, served in the U.S. Army and reserves and retired from Thorstad Chevrolet. He enjoyed hunting and fishing (especially for the past 60 years, fishing one week each year at a resort at Long Lake, Sarona, WI). He also enjoyed car races at Sun Prairie, Madison and NASCAR. He particularly enjoyed old time dancing, starting from high school years through over 50 years of marriage.

Wayne and Velda (Meinholz) married on October 6th, 1962. He is survived by his wife; his brothers and sisters: the late James Thornton (Marlyn), Beverly Thompson (the late Norman), John Thornton (the late Betty), Donald Thornton, Cheryl Fahey (James), Ronald Thornton (Tina). Also, Velda's brothers and sister: the late Lourdes Anderson (the late Henrick), Cornell Meinholz (Arlene), Audrey Kerska, Charles Meinholz (Donna), Bruce Meinholz. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Doris (Kutzke) Thornton; and nephews: Ricky Thompson, John Wood and Chad Meinholz.

A joint Celebration of Life will be celebrated for brothers James and Wayne on June 13th, 2020 at Creekside Place, Evansville, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., with luncheon served at 12:30 p.m. Memorials in Wayne's honor may be made to Agrace Hospice Care or the Humane Society. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guest book please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.