October 11, 1960 - October 3, 2020
Janesville, WI - Wayne E. Jackson, 59, Janesville, passed away in his sleep on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Willowick Memory Care in Clinton, WI. He was born in Janesville on October 11, 1960 to the late Richard and Donna (Glessner) Jackson.
Wayne served his country proudly in the US Marine Corps from June 13, 1979 to July 21, 1984. After returning from active duty, Wayne married the former Sherry Rud on September 7, 1985 in Rockton, IL. His service with the Marines led to an extensive career with Omniflight Helicopters, which gave him the opportunity to travel and bring home great stories from around the world. After working on helicopters and building his house, he began his career as an electrician with the local IBEW LU 890 and was initiated into the IBEW on January 1, 2000. He retired in June 2020.
Wayne was a lifelong fan of the Packers and an avid hunter. You would only ever see him in green, gold, orange, or camo. He loved all things outdoors, especially his favorite hunting spot at the Syverson's Farm in Blair, WI. Ever the handyman, he was always available to help out family, friends, and neighbors.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sherry Jackson; daughter Samantha (Matthew) Nieman of Sun Prairie; son Wyatt Jackson (fiancé Larissa Olin) of Janesville; and 4 brothers: Jerry (Karleen Nelson) Jackson of Edgerton, Steve (Sue) Jackson of Milton, Randy Jackson of Australia, and Robert Jackson of Janesville; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, step-mother Moya Jackson, and sister-in-law Laine Jackson.
Visitation for Wayne will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd. Full Military Funeral Honors will be conducted at 1:00 PM to end the visitation. Memorials in Wayne's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Packer shirts and camo will be welcome attire at the visitation. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.