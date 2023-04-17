Wayne D. Lewis

Janesville, WI - Wayne Devere Lewis (nickname "Bob"), age 90, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at Skaalen Magnolia Gardens in Stoughton, WI Saturday, April 8, 2023. Remarkably, he died gracefully on the same day, and at the same place, as his beloved mother, Ruth Lewis, 24 years prior. Wayne passed away with his son Steven and daughter-in-law Kathy at his bedside.
Wayne was born on June 4, 1932 in Sheldon (Monroe County), Wisconsin, the son of Ruth Lewis and Leland Lewis. He married Marilyn J. Teach, a young widow, in 1960, bringing her two young children, Roxanne and Terry, into their new family. They moved to Janesville in 1960, and together they had two sons, Randy and Steven, raising their blended family while living on Pershing Place for over 31 years. In 1992, with their four children grown, Marilyn and Wayne moved to a new home on Arbutus Street in Janesville, where they lived the rest of their lives together until Wayne's admission to a skilled care facility and Marilyn's death shortly thereafter.
Wayne graduated from Richland Center High School in 1950 and enlisted in the United States Navy in April 1951. He deployed on the USS NOA DD 841 during the Korean War, earning the National Defense Service Medal. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in April of 1955. Wayne worked at General Motors in Janesville for 30 years until his retirement on January 1, 1986. He was a passionate and loyal baseball fan, but most specifically a diehard Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers fan from the time he attended a Brooklyn game during his service career. In general, Wayne just loved baseball, attending every game he could in the Janesville area including most Janesville Parker High School home games. He was a season ticket holder at the Beloit minor league park for many years. He played and managed the Janesville State league baseball team in the early 60s. He was an avid walker and could be seen walking throughout all seasons of the year to all corners of Janesville. He also loved to fish and could be found launching his boat for a day of fishing throughout the summer at "Brothers Campground & Baitshop", his brother Tom's boat landing on the Yahara River (Lake Kegonsa).
Wayne cared for all of his children and their spouses, Roxanne (Teach) Coy, who passed away in 2014; Terry Teach (Kathy); Randy (Britney); and Steven (Kathy). He also enjoyed special relationships with all of his grandchildren: Stacy, Jennifer, Brad, (their father Bernie), Nick, Adam, Jeremy, Jacob, Zachary, Courtney, Ashley, Randey Lea and Lily. He is further survived by 19 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; his parents, Leland and Ruth Lewis; his stepfather, Cecil; his stepdaughter, Roxanne (Teach) Coy; and his brothers, Tom, Ron and Jim. He is survived by his sister, Darlene Boegel.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Skaalen Magnolia Gardens for their daily and attentive care of Wayne during his time at the memory care facility. Thanks also to Agrace Hospice of Janesville, for their incredible and compassionate care of Wayne and his family. If so moved, donations in honor of Wayne may be made to Agrace at www.agrace.org/donate. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is honored to be assisting the family. Online expressions of sympathy and support may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com.
A celebration of Wayne's life will take place at a later date with a well-deserved military salute. Per Wayne's expressed wish, no additional formal funeral services will be held.
