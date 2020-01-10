Wayne Charles Starks

September 29, 1969 - January 5, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Wayne was always called Chuck by family and friends. Chuck will be greatly missed by his family, extended family at Cracker Barrel and friends. Chuck was always happy, he never had a bad thought of anyone. Always willing to do anything for anyone. He was the light of everybody's day, we all loved him.

He is survived by his mother, Patricia Starks; his family, Don and Deb Starks, William Starks, Robert Frinzi, Christine and Mike Tracy; and Mike and Milred Starks and David and Jen Abb. He is proceeded in death by father, Donald Starks Sr; his niece, Kristin Starks; nephew, Gage Linton.

A memorial service is set for Saturday, January 18th, 2 p.m. at ROXBURY CHURCH OF CHRIST,

2103 Roxbury Rd. Janesville, WI 53545