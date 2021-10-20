Delavan, WI - Wayne C. Mitchell, age 86, of La Crosse, WI formerly of Delavan passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse. He was born in Eureka, WI on April 14, 1935 to Coral and Mazy (Moon) Mitchell. Wayne worked for many years as a chef at Ralph's Steak House and other restaurants. He enjoyed word search puzzles, reading the bible, and socializing with others.
Wayne is survived by his niece, Peggy (Louis) Fortier, of La Crosse; many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents; Coral and Mazy Mitchell. Brothers; Leon, Fred, Russell, James, and Duane. Sisters; Opal, Maxine, Juanita, Shirley, and Laura.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
