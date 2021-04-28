February 19, 1932 - April 25, 2021
Janesville, WI - Wayne Bancroft Moody, age 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, April 25, 2021, at his own home in the presence of his wife, Mary Ellen and their children. Wayne was born on February 19, 1932, (along with his twin sister Helen) to parents Wendell and Marjorie (Bancroft) Moody of Weston, Maine.
Wayne graduated from Danforth High School in 1949, where he played basketball and baseball. His love of baseball carried over to help him become a lifelong Boston Braves and Boston Red Sox fan. He wore the # 9 in honor of his favorite Red Sox player, Ted Williams. His grandchildren continued the tradition by choosing that number at one time or another for their sport uniforms.
After high school, Wayne lived in Franklin, MA with an aunt and uncle and enjoyed attending Braves and Sox baseball games. His next stop was Hartford, CT where he lived with his brother before joining the Air Force in 1952. Prior to his honorable discharge in 1956, and after the end of the Korean War in 1953, he would eventually attain the rank of Staff Sergeant.
After his tour of duty in Japan, Wayne traveled to Wisconsin with a friend where he would eventually find his career job at General Motors and find his wife in the process. Wayne spent 37 1/2 years at G.M. in Janesville, WI. until he retired in 1993. He spent 64 years married to his best friend and wife Mary Ellen whom he first met at the Hitching Post in Janesville, WI. Wayne married Mary Ellen Roberts of Black River Falls, WI on March 2, 1957. From that union, Wayne and Mary had 3 children.
Wayne was an active man in his community, a diehard sports fan, a religious golfer and a traveler of sorts in the summer with his family in tow and a plan to visit family along the way. One of his many gifts to his family was the importance of staying in touch and making the effort to maintain that family bond that spread in the Moody family from coast to coast.
Wayne was a member of Faith Lutheran Church (a long- time usher), along with the Moose club and the VFW in Janesville, WI. While his children were growing up, Wayne coached YMCA basketball with a competitive spirit not always appreciated by every official. Later, he helped lead a VFW Boy Scout Troop and served on the Rock County Board of Supervisors (District #14) on 2 separate occasions. Most recently, he served on the housing board of Friendship Court where his wife still resides.
As Wayne reflected on his life before his passing to his eternal savior from cancer, he said he enjoyed watching his grandchildren play high school and college sports and golfing in as many as 3 leagues at a time. He also enjoyed his winter home in Ormond Beach, FL with his wife Mary Ellen for the 8 years they owned the house.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen; 3 children: David (Kay) Moody, Jullie (Edward) Sewall, and Daniel (Terrie) Moody; 8 grandchildren: Eric, Brenden, Nate, Christina, Lindsey, Ali, Ashley, and Aanen; 4 great-grandchildren: Brayden, Olivia, Vivianna, and Asher; and many other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; twin sister, Helen; and brother, Richard.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021, at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH with Rev. Felix Malpica officiating. Burial with full Military Honors will follow at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Ham and Turkey sandwiches along with blueberry muffins will be served following burial at the church. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Memorial donations and remembrances are preferred to the American Cancer Society. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com