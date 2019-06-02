May 25, 1929 - May 30,2019

Madison, WI -- Wayne Audrey Shelton, age 90, of Janesville, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at SSM Health, St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born on May 25, 1929 in Monroe, WI the son of W. Audrey and Rachel (Rockey) Shelton. He graduated from Monroe High School, in 1946. On December 2, 1951, he married Carol Van Wagenen, in Monroe. Wayne was employed for 42 years, by General Motors, retiring in 1993. He was a member of Cargill United Methodist Church.

Wayne is survived by four sons and three daughters: Mark (Patti) Shelton of Janesville; David (Gay) Shelton of Windsor, WI; Steven Shelton of New Lisbon, WI; Greg (Joanna) Shelton of Janesville, Debra (Jay) Richman of Conover, WI; Lisa (Randy) Bernstein of Evansville, WI; Julie (David) Calkins of Janesville; 10 grandchildren: Evan; Danielle; Ashley; Alexis; Samantha; Alec; MacKenzie; Thomas; Jack; Matt, and 13 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Lewis (Alice) Shelton; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carol Mae Shelton who passed away September 29, 1999. His parents and his brother, Marlin also predeceased him.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at CARGILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 2000 Wesley Avenue, Janesville. Rev. Susan Lockman will officiate. Entombment will follow in Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville and at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. www.henkeclarson.com

When I come to the end of the day

And the sun has set for me

I want no rites in a gloom-filled room.

Why cry for a soul set free?

Miss me a little, but not too long

And not with your head bowed low.

Remember the love we once shared-

Miss me, but let me go.

For this is a journey we all must take

And each must go alone.

It's all a part of the Maker's plan,

A step on the road to home.

When you are lonely and sick at heart

Go to the friends we know

And bury your sorrows

In doing good deeds-

Miss me, but let me go.