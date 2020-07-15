September 5, 1931 - July 8, 2020
Whitewater, WI -- Wayne A. Saxe, 88, went to be with the Lord on July 8, 2020 at his home with his loving wife by his side. Wayne was born in his grandparent's house on September 5, 1931 in Lima Center, WI the son of Glenn and Kathryn (Hunt) Saxe. The Saxe farm was a homestead that Wayne's grandparents bought from the State of Wisconsin. Wayne was very proud of his home farm. He went to grade school in a one room school house in Lima Center, and attended high school in Whitewater, WI, graduating in 1949. While Wayne was in high school, he was able to take the train from Lima Center in to Whitewater for 10 cents. After graduating high school, Wayne enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1950 and was stationed in Las Vegas, NV. While in Las Vegas, Wayne met Patsy Scott, and the two were married. After an honorable discharge, the couple purchased a farm that neighbored his parent's farm. The couple farmed together until Patsy's death on January 20, 1975. Wayne was given the honor of Farmer of the Year two times during his farming career. In the 1950's, Wayne and some of his friends formed a snowmobile club called the Snow Seekers. After his 25 year farming career, Wayne purchased the Lone Star Inn of Twinkling Star Road and operated the bar and restaurant for 35 years. In 1991, Wayne met Edith Allen, and the two were married in 1999. The couple ran the bar together until their retirement. They loved to attend NASCAR races, and were season ticket holders for the Badgers, and the famous Green Bay Packers. The two traveled to Hawaii and all across the United States to the Meadowlands, attending two Rose Bowls. They also attended a host of Packer games, including the 1998 Super Bowl. Wayne and Edith, also enjoyed a trip together to Las Vegas, with a highlight being their visit to Nellis Air Force Base. For leisure, Wayne enjoyed playing cards, especially with his family. He was a member of the Whitewater Country Club for a number of years, and golfed very well. It must be mentioned that for 25 years, the Lone Star hosted the UW-Whitewater Quarterback Club and Tip Off Club for their meetings and socials. In 2017, UW-Whitewater awarded Wayne and Edith a Distinguished Service Award, for their support over the years. Wayne lived a full life and he will be dearly missed.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Edith Saxe; his daughter, Nancy (Mike Ilg) DeSpain; his daughter-in-law, Kandie (Reed) Fulton; 3 step-sons: Kyle (Lori) Allen, Karl (Jessica Thorson) Allen, Joe (Becky Palmer) Allen; 5 grandchildren: Nathan (Jordan) DeSpain, Summer (Bobby) DeSpain, Mary (Chase) Ervin, Michael (Alisha) Saxe, and Hunter Allen; 6 great-grandchildren: Payton, Jayci and Dayvee DeSpain, and Charlie, Bailey and Emerson Ervin; and a sister, Dorothy (Dale) Pieper. Wayne is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by, his parents; his first wife, Patsy; and his dear son, Scott Saxe.
A Friends and Family Gathering will be held to honor Wayne's life at a later date.
The family would like to extend a special, heartfelt thanks to Rainbow Hospice for the loving care they provided to Wayne and his family the last few months.