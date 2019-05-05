March 17, 1948 - April 29, 2019

Carrollton, AL, formerly of Edgerton -- Wayne A. Plautz, age 71, of Carrollton, AL, formerly of Edgerton, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at his home. He was born in Edgerton on March 17, 1948, the son of Walter and Lillian (Nickel) Plautz, and was a 1966 graduate of Edgerton High School. Wayne began attending Milton College before serving in the U.S. Army during Vietnam, from March 4, 1968 to January 19, 1970. He married Annette Gullickson on June 27, 1970. They later divorced. Wayne worked for Westinghouse in Madison, and Dana Corporation in Edgerton until its closure. He finished working at Deegan Hardware until his retirement. He was an avid fisherman and sports fan. He even had the ability to watch multiple games and events simultaneously on different television sets throughout his living room. He was a former member of St. John Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his former wife, Annette Plautz of Edgerton; three children: Sheila McCormick and Christina VanFossen both of Edgerton and Jeramy (Becca) Plautz of Carrollton, AL; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert Plautz of Edgerton and Dale (Jane) Plautz of Darien; as well as numerous nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; two siblings, Myrleen Jarmen and James Plautz; and by his son-in-law, Kevin McCormick.

A Celebration of Wayne's Life will take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019, beginning at 2 p.m. at the MALLWOOD PAVILLION, Road 2, (Newville) Edgerton. The Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home assisted the family with local arrangements. Visit our online guestbook and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com