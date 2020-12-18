October 15, 1924 - December 16, 2020
Madison, WI - Warren L. Bull, 96, of Madison passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 after a short bout of pneumonia at Oak Park Place Memory Care. He was born Oct 15, 1924 to Warren and Pearl (Goodwin). He graduated from East High School after transferring from Janesville High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from UW-Madison. Warren joined the U.S. Navy in 1943 serving in WWII and the Korean War in many theatres. In 1950 he married Beatrice (Schmelzer) and they had 5 children. They were married for 56 years until her passing. He spent his career in the insurance business and retired from Rural Insurance Companies. He was an active member of his churches including St Raphaels, St Williams (Janesville) and Our Lady for Queen of Peace where he served as an usher and councilmen. Proud member of the U.W. Alumni Association, Madison and Southern Wisconsin Association of Certified Life Underwriters, Knights of Columbus #531 4th degree knight and the #531 golf league. He was also a lifetime member of the Madison Elks Club. He was an avid golfer and played until he was 90. Warren also enjoyed UW football, Green Bay Packers, bowling, poker, euchre, deer hunting and a brandy old fashioned with a mushroom. The family fondly remembers summers in Minocqua and trips to Florida.
Survivors include children Cheryl, Madison; Jane (Bob) Smelser, Poynette; Fred (Theresa), Peggy Oshefsky, Chicago; and Philip (Vicki) Janesville. Brother Ronald of Madison and sister-in-law Nancy Schmelzer, Sun Prairie; many nieces and nephews, 8 grandchildren, 10 great grand children
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, son in law Bob Oshefsky and numerous in laws.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace 405 S. Owen Dr, Madison on Monday, Dec 21, 2020 at 11AM. Friends may call from 10AM until mass time at the church. Masks will be required, and distancing is expected. Per Warren's request, Badger themed attire is encouraged. He'll get the red out! A link to the livestream of the service will be available at Ryan Funeral Home website.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Warren's name to UW Athletics, UW Alumni Association, or Knights of Columbus #531 charitable fund.
