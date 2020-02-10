- February 7, 2020

Dubuque, IA -- Warren Henry Schesser, 85, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on February 7th, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his wife Rita; and three children: Laonna Schesser of Cedar rapids, Jeris Schesser of Des Moines, and Murray Schesser of Columbia S.C.

According to his wishes there will be no public services. Memorials in Warren's name may be directed to Hospice of Dubuque, 1670 JFK Rd. Dubuque, Iowa 52002, and The Dubuque Regional Humane Society, 4242 Chavenelle Rd. Dubuque, Iowa 52002