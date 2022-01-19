Janesville, WI - Warren Edwin Lueck, age 89, a life-long Janesville resident, passed away at his home on Sunday, January 16, 2022. He was born on February 28,1932 in Janesville, the son of Edwin and Rosalia (Feirn) Lueck. He grew up in Janesville and attended Janesville schools. He served in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force from June 30, 1952 to May 9, 1956.
Warren married Barbara Dickinson Storck on May 29, 1961. He was employed for a time by Hough Shade Company prior to going to work at General Motors, where he was employed until retiring. He was a member of U.A.W. Local # 95. Warren enjoyed playing pool and hunting, especially in his younger years, fox hunting. He was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church.
Warren is survived by three children: Diane (Randall) Rensberry of Annapolis, MO, Aaron Lueck and Vance Lueck both of Janesville; granddaughter, Dawn Toman of Ripon, WI; great-grandchildren, Miranda Toman-Schiefelbein of Sun Prairie, WI and Cahleb Noble of Ripon, WI; great-great-grandchildren, Cyliee Baumgarten and Zayden Foster; and his sister, Pat Shuler of Janesville. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Lueck on March 21, 2016. His parents also preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, January 20,2022 at ST. MATTHEW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 709 Milton Avenue, Janesville. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, January 21st at St. MATTHEW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH with Rev. James Janke officiating. Burial with military graveside rites by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621 will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church. The Lueck family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Warren Lueck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
