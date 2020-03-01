December 23, 1931 - February 21, 2020

Delavan, WI -- Warren Dean Anderson, 88, of Delavan passed away on February 21, 2020, after a short illness. He died at Harlingen Medical Center, near his winter home in San Benito, TX. He was born in Delavan on December 23, 1931, to Clarence and Dorothy Merrifield Anderson.

As a boy, Dean lived with his family in Delavan and enjoyed summers on Delavan Lake. He graduated in 1949 from Delavan High School, and was part of Comet golf, football, bowling, band, and choir. He enjoyed scouting, outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing, and had many friends. He played drums in a dance band he started, and talked his sister Betty into singing with the band at the grand opening for their dad's new Anderson Chevrolet garage.

Dean attended Carroll College and General Motors Institute, and later served four years in the U.S. Air Force. While stationed at Lockbourne Air Base in Columbus, OH, he met a vibrant young Mary Nell Patterson at a USO dance -- they were married in 1953. He was then stationed in French Morocco during the Korean War. Upon honorable discharge from service in 1956, he sold cars before joining what would become the Federal Aviation Administration as an air traffic controller and automation officer. "Andy" retired from the FAA in 1982.

Over the years, the couple and their three children lived in the Chicago and Milwaukee suburbs. In 1982, Dean and Mary Nell moved to Delavan, where he sold real estate with his mother at Anderson Agency. Later, Dean and Mary Nell journeyed throughout the U.S. in their motorhome, including a dream trip to Alaska, and eventually settled into Fun-N-Sun RV Resort in San Benito. He liked pitching horseshoes, and socializing with his many Winter Texan friends. He also loved cheering on the Badgers with his brother, Chuck; Friday fish fries with the high school gang; Eagle Pointe get-togethers; attending church; playing golf; visiting; and the pursuit of blue gills and walleyes in Lauderdale Lakes with his friend, Jon Jacobson. He volunteered with several community organizations.

Dean's family meant the world to him -- his greatest focus of interest and source of joy. He is survived by son, Timothy (Patricia) Anderson of Fort Collins, CO; and daughter, Karen (Dan) Bernick of Long Grove, IA; in addition to five grandchildren: Brandon Anderson, Cudahy, WI; James Anderson, Longmont, CO; Brittney Anderson, Long Beach, CA; Jon Anderson, Guadalajara, Mexico; and Hope Bernick, Long Grove, IA. In addition, he leaves a sister, Elizabeth Schalmo of Madison; brother, Charles Anderson of San Benito; sister-in-law, Linda Patterson of Columbus, OH; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Mary Nell; son, Richard; his parents; sisters Doris Styles and Mary Lou Sanders; brothers-in-law: Edwin Schalmo, John Sanders, and Jim Patterson; along with many other close friends and family members.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 212 Main Street, Delavan, with visiting hours from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. before the service. A service will also be held at Fun-N-Sun at a later date. Memorials can be made to the Lauderdale Lakes Improvement Association Fish Committee, VIP Services, or to the family for other tributes to be determined. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit at delavanfuneralhome.com

His logical ways, bright blue eyes, funny thoughts, and generous hand will be greatly missed.