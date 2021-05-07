Wanda Sonnentag

June 7, 1934 - April 29, 2021
Middleton/Janesville, WI - Wanda Kathryn Sonnentag, Middleton, formerly of Janesville, passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the age of 86. She was born on June 7, 1934, in Janesville to Floyd and Beatrice Smith (Tewalt). She graduated from Janesville High School on June 4, 1953, and was employed in the office at the General Motors Plant and later worked as a title searcher for Modern Abstract and Title.
She married James W. Sonnentag on June 16, 1951. They were together for 54 years until Jim's death in 2005. The musically talented young couple created a local band known as The Tiny Kay Orchestra. The name came from Wanda's petite four-foot ten inch stature. However, due to family and work obligations, she soon retired from the music business and the orchestra disbanded.
Wanda loved to travel and see new and different places. She and her husband put many miles on their Winnebago exploring just about every state in America. They spent many winters in Apache Junction, Ariz., where Wanda could see the Superstition Mountains from the window of their home. Her most memorable trip was to Australia where she got to hold a Koala. Her five grandchildren looked forward to their annual trip with grandma and grandpa to Long Lake near Hayward. Each trip started with a visit to the local grocery store where the kids got to choose whatever they wanted to eat, i.e. Double Stuf Oreos, Doritos, etc.
Wanda was very active with the Rock County Democratic Party for many years and was a staunch UAW supporter. In her retirement years she volunteered as a Court Appointed Special Advocate working with children and families. You might have seen her walking at a good clip around Janesville.
Wanda is survived by her son, Kurt J. Sonnentag (Kristine) of Middleton; granddaughter, Sarah Zephirin (Greg) and great-grandsons, Zakary and Jaksen of Tigard, Ore.; granddaughter, Susannah Welch (Mike) and great-grandson, Lincoln of Middleton; and grandson, James Sonnentag (Kateri Farrell) of Nashville, Tenn.; grandson, Kortney Sonnentag (Carey) of Minneapolis; grandson, Kyler Sonnentag (Kayla) of White Salmon, Wash.; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Sonnentag (Todd MacDonald) of McFarland; and niece, Claire Green (Scott) of Edgerton. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kipp Sonnentag; grand-son, Carter Moll; brothers, Galen Smith, Duane Smith and Everette Smith; sister, Charmain Smith; and niece, Gail Smith.
Wanda resided at The Jefferson Retirement Community in Middleton for her last six years. We are grateful for the caring staff of both The Jefferson and Recover Care who thoughtfully watched over her.
Per Wanda's wishes, no service is planned. Like her husband, Jim, her cremains will be scattered in Lake Superior by her immediate family members at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com
