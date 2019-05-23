March 18, 1952 - May 21,2019

Brodhead, WI -- Wanda Kay Willhite, age 67, of Brodhead, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home, Monroe, WI. She was diagnosed with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a form of Parkinsonism, in 2013 and fought a strong, and courageous battle with the disease until the very end. She was born on March 18, 1952 in Freeport, IL, the daughter of Ken Sr. and Thelma (Tessendorf) Lutz. She married Dean Willhite on October 15, 1977 in Nora, IL. Wanda attended the Congregational United Church of Christ in Brodhead. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and crafts, as well as taking care of her flowers, and calves. She never missed any of her sons baseball, football, or basketball games, no matter how cold or wet the weather was. She had worked at numerous places; Miteck Electronics, Winslow, IL, Newell Co., Freeport, IL, Dairy Queen, Monroe, WI, McDonald's, Monroe and Brodhead and the Brodhead Elementary School.

She is survived by her husband Dean; two sons, Cory and Eric, both of Berlin, WI; siblings: Ken Lutz, Lena, IL; Bev Spencer, Bloomington, IL; Bonnie (Dennis) Hale, Sturgeon Bay, WI; Jackie (Todd) Shubert, Greentop, MO; Jon (Vicky) Lutz, Rock Falls, IL, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ken Lutz Sr. and Thelma Lutz Runkle, and a daughter, Brandi Willhite in infancy.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Congregational United Church of Christ, Brodhead, with Rev. Bill Wineke officiating. Burial will be in Lena Burial Park, Lena, IL. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the church. The D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com