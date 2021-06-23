Wanda J (Lyles) Miller

August 14, 1936 - June 20, 2021
Elkhorn, WI - Wanda J. Miller, 84, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at her home. She was born August 14, 1936 in Fairfax, Virginia, the daughter of the late Everard and Grace (Luckett) Lyles. Wanda worked as a waitress throughout her life at Interlaken, Lakelawn and the Abbey. For the past 25 years, she worked in homecare in Missouri. She loved attending auctions and antiquing. Wanda enjoyed being outdoors and gardening.
Wanda is survived by four children; Deborah (William) Litzler of Beloit, WI, Everard "Butch" Osman of Cascade, WI, Robin Macara of Elkhorn, WI and Krista Peck of Elkhorn, WI, 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, three husbands, Floyd Roeker, Carl Osman Jr. and Oliver Miller, her son, Carl S.Osman and daughter, Rebecca Miller. Also preceded in death by 2 sisters, Hope and Annette.
Funeral Service will be at 12:00 PM on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow services at Darien Cemetery. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Miller Family