May 25, 1923 - August 31, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Waltraud "Traude" Flood, 96, of Janesville, WI, passed away on August 31, 2019, at Rock Haven Nursing Home. She was born on May 25, 1923, in Zwittau, Czechoslovakia, and in 1952, along with her two young daughters, emigrated from Germany to the United States. She settled in Janesville, WI, where she married Loren Flood, and together they had a son and daughter. She was a homemaker along with some short stints working in retail at the Bostwick store and the Unicorn maternity shop. Traude was an excellent seamstress and a great cook. She was a selfless woman, who put the needs of her children and grandchildren above all else.

She is survived by her children: Melitta (Jim) Mikalson of Madison, WI, Chuck (Darla) Flood of Janesville, and Lorene (Bob) Fitzpatrick of Castle Rock, CO; six grandchildren: Neal (Angela) Krukowski of Mesa, AZ, Coreyne (Bruce) Holoubek of Verona, WI, Clint (Pam) Woodman of Madison, Carmen (Dan) Strum of Cottage Grove, WI, Danielle Flood of Milwaukee, WI, Lauren Flood of Madison; and step-grandson, Andrew Siefert of Janesville; as well as eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband; and her eldest daughter, Renate (Ray) Krukowski of South Milwaukee, WI.

Private family services will be held at a future date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory will be assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

The family of Traude Flood would like to thank the kind and compassionate staff of Rock Haven Nursing Home (special thank you to CNA Karla), SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville, Stoughton Hospital Geriatric, and Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care in Janesville.