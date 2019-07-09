Walter "Walt" Walker

January 26, 1943 - July 2, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Walter "Walt" James Walker, age 76, of Janesville, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in St. Paul, MN on January 26, 1943, the son of Walter Joseph and Nora (Clarkin) Walker. Walt married Rita (Holden) in April of 1966 in Mondovi, WI. They were married for 25 years, and had four children. In June of 2000, Walt was remarried to Barb (Davis) in Las Vegas, NV. They remained married until his passing. Professionally, Walt worked for the 3M Company for 16 years and, later, retired as the Chief Operating Officer from Prent Corporation in September of 2009, after working for them for 28 years. Walt was very engaged locally, serving on the boards of the Noon Rotary Club, Blackhawk Technical College, and KANDU Industries, the latter for 12 years. Professionally he also served as a board member with the Society of Plastic Engineers, as well as on the Board of Governors for the Society of the Plastics Industry, serving there for 3 years, and was awarded the 2008 Lifetime Achievement Award during the 18th Annual Thermoforming Conference of the Society of Plastic Engineers. Walt had a fantastic sense of humor with just a touch of that sharp Irish wit. Despite his accomplishments, Walt's favorite things were being on a lake in the North woods or being surrounded by family. The memories he shared, and the love he gave will always remain in the hearts of those he knew and loved.

Walt is survived by his wife, Barb; children with first wife Rita (Holden) Walker: Jeff (Kelly) Walker, Molly (Aric) Burch, Amy Walker, Andy (Krista) Walker; step-children, Jessica (Chad) Lalor-Slama, and Amanda (Caleb) Beutin; grandchildren: Meghan Walker, Jessica Shepherd, Makenzie and Kyleigh Walker, Alex, Ana, Ian, Blake, Elise, Calista and Colette Burch, AJ, Ryan, Aubrey and Rachel Walker, Adison and Aiden Slama, Hunter (Constance) and Jace Jensen and Emma Beutin; sister, Helen Berlin; brother, John (Sandra) Walker; and best (doggie) buddies: Winston, Murphy and Mya. He is predeceased by his parents; and brother-in-law, Lee Berlin

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to a Memorial Tree fund are welcomed and appreciated. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting his family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com