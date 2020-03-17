Walter "Walt" Golbuff

February 6, 1934 - March 13, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Walter "Walt" E. Golbuff, 86, Janesville, died Friday, March 13, 2020 at Mercy Hospital. He was born February 6, 1934 in Plymouth, IA to George and Mary (Tarasoff) Golbuff. After graduating high school, Walt served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Once back from war, he married Mary Ellen Hanna on June 27, 1959, who preceded him in death on November 14, 1996. Walt then met Donna Edmundson Conner, and, on May 1, 2004, they were married at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Janesville. Walt earned his master's degree in education, and went on to become a teacher at Adams Elementary, Harrison Elementary, and then Edison Middle School from which he retired in 1988. After retiring, Walt became more involved in volunteer work, being an usher at his home church of St. Patrick, and an escort at Mercy. He delivered part-time for the Janesville Floral Co.; belonged to the Moose and Elks Lodges; and was a VFW member. Walt enjoyed golfing in the Senior League, playing poker, fishing, playing the accordion, had a passion for reading, doing crossword puzzles and spending time at the cabin on Lake Lorraine with family and friends. Because of his great sense of humor and his love of life, he will be remembered and missed by the people he knew, and the lives he touched.
Walt is survived by his wife, Donna; his children: Daniel Golbuff, Steven (Carol) Golbuff, Thomas (Amy) Golbuff, Frederick (Connie) Conner, Catherine (Greg) Durkee, Jacqueline (Greg) Gaffey, Michelle Conners, David (Cheri) Conner, Thomas (Mary Jo) Conner, and Stephen Conner; his grandchildren: Casey Golbuff, Stephanie Golbuff, Wilson Golbuff, Leah Golbuff, and Victoria Golbuff; a great-granddaughter, Cecelia Golbuff; along with grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchildren from Donna's family. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Mary Ellen; son, Michael Conners; a grandson; and his sister, Claudia Nachman.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 18, from 4 p.m. to
7 p.m. at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. Visitation will continue on Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 315 Cherry St, Janesville from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Mt Olivet Cemetery with Full Military Honors. A Celebration of Life Memorial Mass will be held in the summer followed by a memorial meal. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family. Memorials are appreciated in Walt's name to the Vets Roll, 1777 Gardner Street, South Beloit, IL 61080.
With sincere gratitude, the family would like to thank the staff of Mercy Health Medical and ICU, along with Fr Drew Olson, for all the care and compassion shown to Walt and his family.