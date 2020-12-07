January 10, 1928 - November 27, 2020
Elkhorn, WI - Walter "Wally" Yandel, 92, of Elkhorn, WI died on Friday, November 27, 2020. Wally was born in Chicago, IL on January 10, 1928 to Edward and May Yandel. After WWII, Wally enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he spent time working on the electric distribution lines in the base on Guam. He came back to Chicago, where he met Joan (nee Oliver). They were married April 1950 until Joan's death in 2010. Together, they raised their three children, Terri Paul, Phil Yandel, and Amy Grabowski. After working as a Pipefitter in the Chicago area, Wally and Joan retired to their home on Lauderdale Lakes in 1994 and then moved to their home in Elkhorn in 2005 to be closer to friends. Wally was a member of the Moose Lodge and Lions Club, and enjoyed bowling, cards, puzzles, home projects, and socializing with his close friends.
He is survived by his children, Phil (Jann), and Amy (Greg); grandchildren: Jonathan, Timothy, Morgen, David, Eric, Jeff, Alison, and James; and his seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan (2010); daughter, Terri (2003); and grandson, Stephen (2019).
Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held in Elkhorn in the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, please donate to American Heart Association