Walter "Wally" Marshall

October 8, 1942 - October 21, 2020
Janesville, WI - Walter "Wally" Robert Marshall, passed away unexpectedly on October 21, 2020 at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. He was born in LaCrosse, WI, on October 8, 1942 to Walter H. and Lores (Driscoll) Marshall. Wally married Teresa (Terri) Wollin. He graduated from Aquinas High School in 1961, and then attended University of LaCrosse and University of Whitewater. He graduated from Blackhawk Technical College in 1970, in Industrial Electronics and Radio & T.V. Servicing. Wally served our country in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1963 to 1970. He was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He was a Sergeant in the 12th Preventative Medical Unit (Svc) (F). He started at General Motors in June of 1963 and worked for 43 years as an electrician in Skilled Trades, retiring in 2006. Wally was an active member, Director of the Range Construction at the Beloit Rifle Club. Wally was a member of the UAW Local 95, Parrish Highlands ATV Club and a life member of the NRA. He was an avid whitetail deer hunter. He enjoyed his many trips to Montana elk hunting, and especially the time he spent up north at his cabin.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa (Terri); three children: Michele (Rob) Borck of Janesville, Lance (Amanda) Wollin of Fort Atkinson, Lindie of Janesville; four grandchildren: James, Kinsley, Hannah, and Trystan. Wally is preceded in death by his parents, Walter H. and Lores Marshall.
A Public Celebration of Wally's Life will be held on Sunday, April 11, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m at THE BIRCH ROOM BANQUET HALL, 3807 Riverside Dr., Beloit. Schneider Funeral Home assisted the family, www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com