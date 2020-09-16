August 22, 1930 - September 14, 2020
Walworth, WI -- Walter R. Huff was born August 22, 1930, in Richmond, IL, to Gertrude and Walter Huff, Sr. He passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Mercy Walworth Medical Center. Walter was a diligent farmer his entire life, with a great love of the land and the animals. He was well known for being the happiest man on the prairie; greeting everyone with a smile and a wave. He also filled his spare time working at Kretchmers Lumber, tended bar at the South Side Bar and was an avid tractor puller with Wally's Pride and Joy.
Wally spent the last 48 years of full time employment at Ellis Farms of Walworth, performing all the normal duties and a few abnormal ones: being mauled by a bull, falling off a tractor, replacement of a knew, a hip, and a heart valve as well. Still, though all that he has never had a bad day. Many times he would say he was the luckiest man alive to be able to have a job he loved his entire life. "It's not work if you love it!!!"
Walter is survived by his wife Betty (Knull), whom he married on August 19, 1972 in Harvard, IL. They shared 48 happy and joyful years of marriage, raising two beautiful daughters, Jeanette and April and a step-child Charlie; a brother Ken; and lots of grandchildren, great grandkids, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three stepchildren: Stormy, Linda, and JoAnn; five sisters: Clarice, Irene, Dorothy, Florence, and JoAnne; and two brothers Arnold and Earl.
I don't know if anyone else felt the world stop for that split second Monday night at 8:17 pm; but that was the moment when the Father, Husband, Grampa, Uncle and Friend of every one waved his last wave, smiled his last smile, and said his last goodbye to the world he called his own. The Happy Farmer.
