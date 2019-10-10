Walter "Pinky" York

May 1, 1932 - October 8, 2019

Lake Geneva, WI -- Walter William "Pinky" York, 87, of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away on October 8th, 2019. He was born to parents, Lawrence York and Eunice Ledger, on May 1, 1932, in Elkhorn, WI. He graduated from Lake Geneva High School in 1950. Walter worked as a Dairy Farmer for 69 years. After 69 years of service, he retired from Merry Water Farms in 2019. He enjoyed Following Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Bucks. He enjoyed traveling to visit his family throughout the world, due to assignments in the Peace Corps. In 1952, Walter was honored with a FFA-America Farmers Degree. Walter was a Linn 4-H General Leader. He was a member of the following organizations: Walworth County Farm Bureau, Linn Farmers Club, Pure Milk Association and a Badger FFA Alumni. He was very active in his community, serving on Traver Elementary and Badger High School boards of education for 30 plus years. Walter was an Elder for Linn Presbyterian Church.

Walter met Mary Lou Fish in 1949. They were married on September 29, 1951, in Union City, TN. Together, they raised ten children: Sue, Ken, Keith, Bill, Vicky, Glen, Tom, Kevin, Dee Dee, and Bart; 30 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Walter and Mary were foster parents to numerous boys. They also sponsored two families from Cambodia. His brothers James, Ellis York and sister Margaret Lee survive Walter. His parents; and his sister, Ardith Wissell preceded him in death.

Services for Walter will be held on Saturday, October 12th, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Linn Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the main chapel of Derrick Funeral Home. There will be an additional visitation from 10 a.m. till the time of service on Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made in Walter's name to the Walworth County Food Pantry. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is more than honored to be assisting the York family.