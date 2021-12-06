Janesville, WI - Walter Pfeiffer, 96, passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at MercyHealth Hospital and Trauma Center. He was born February 26, 1925, in Iowa to Walter and Alice (Foster) Pfeiffer. On December 4, 1944, he married Ruth E. Cochrane. She would precede him in death on May 21, 2000.
Walter is survived by his children: Todd Pfeiffer and Paul (Debbie) Pfeiffer; grandchildren: Lisa Sonnenberg, Amy Fisher, Benjamin Pfeiffer, and Mason Pfeiffer; great grandchildren: Elizabeth Sonnenberg, Nicole Sonnenberg, and Scott Powers; siblings: Keith Pfeiffer, Warren Pfeiffer, and Paul Pfeiffer; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death his wife Ruth; daughter Nancy Fisher; son Brad Pfeiffer; granddaughter Heather Pfeiffer; grandson Dean Fisher; parents Walter and Alice; siblings: Omar Pfeiffer; and Alice Green.
A family celebration of Walter's life will be held sometime in 2022. He was laid to rest next to his wife Ruth at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville is assisting the family.
