July 5, 1928 - February 6, 2021
Janesville, WI - Walter P. Gutierrez, age 92, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at home. Walter was born in Iquitos, Peru on July 5, 1928; the son of Victorino and Elina (Padilla) Gutierrez. Walter married his loving wife, Elizabeth (Van Duzer) Gutierrez on August 12, 1967 at 1st Presbyterian Church in Rockford, Illinois. Walter dedicated his entire career to education and learning. After earning two Master Degrees, respectively from Northern Illinois University and Western Illinois University, Walter taught Spanish and Sociology throughout his tenure and eventually worked as a minority student counselor in the UW system. His academic endeavors lead him throughout the Midwest and even into Canada, as a dedicated educator and a supportive family man. One of Walter's proudest moments in his life, was when he became a naturalized citizen of the United States on February 2, 1971. He had a deep passion for water, from his younger years growing up in the Amazon River Basin, to the years the family spent in central Illinois near the Mississippi River, to his time in Kenosha on Lake Michigan. Walter enjoyed seeing nature, whether it was the many Alaskan Cruises he and Beth took, or even just a simple train excursion or car ride to enjoy the country side as it passed by. Walter was a remarkable husband, father, grandfather, brother, teacher, and friend.
He is survived by his wife, Beth Gutierrez; son, Dr. Peter (Dr. Stacey Freedenthal) Gutierrez; grandson, Ian Gutierrez; brothers, George Gutierrez, Franklin (Cathy) Gutierrez, and Victorino Gutierrez.
Walter is preceded in death by his parents, multiple siblings; and sister in-law, Mary Gutierrez.
