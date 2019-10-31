March 4, 1924 - October 24, 2019

Janesville, WI/Freeport, IL -- Walter L. Kevern, 95, passed away at Edgerton Hospital, Edgerton, WI. Walter was born March 4, 1924 in Freeport, IL, the son of Walter and Marie (Galbraith) Kevern. He married Esther Payne of Freeport on July 5, 1952 in Freeport. Walter graduated from Freeport High School in 1942 and the University of Illinois in 1949. He was employed as a civil engineer in Dixon, IL, with the Illinois Department of Transportation and spent his career improving the state road system in Northwestern Illinois. Several years after retiring, he and Esther moved to the Huntington retirement community in Janesville, WI. Walter served in the Army in the Pacific during WWII. His Graves Registration unit was attached to the 27th Division during the battle for Okinawa. He also served in Korea the winter after the surrender. He served stateside during the Korean conflict, with the Corps of Engineers. Walter attended Grace United Methodist and St. Luke's Episcopal in Dixon, IL and Trinity Episcopal church in Janesville. He was also a member of the Masonic Fraternity, the American Legion, and the Dixon Noon Lions Club. He enjoyed all aspects of railroading, working for the Illinois Central Railroad in summers after high school, and he was a charter member of the Illinois Central Historical Society.

He is survived by sons, John of Rochester, NY, and Thomas (Lynn) of Milton, WI; three grandchildren: John (Samantha), Elizabeth (Greg), James (Michelle); and three great-grandchildren: Winston, Wren and Beatrix. Esther preceded him in death 4 years ago.

A private service will be held in Freeport, IL. Condolences can be shared at www.walkermortuary.com

The family would like to thank Huntington Assisted Living, Dean Clinic, SSM St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville, WI and Edgerton Hospital for providing Walter wonderful care.