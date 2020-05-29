September 16, 1926 - May 26, 2020
Lake Geneva, WI -- Walter L. Johnson was born the son of Lyle and Mabel (Giese) Johnson on September 16, 1926. He was one of six children. After graduating from high school, he joined the Navy, and was a World War II Veteran. In 1948, he married Louise Griffin, and they had seven sons: Ron (Barb), Ken (Diana), Les, Walter Jr. (Rachel), Steve (Chris), Mike (Donna), and Kevin. He worked for Walter Dorn in Lake Geneva, then ran a Dean's Milk and Dairy Products Delivery Business. He also, with partners, ran the Triangle Cafe, which was located where Mike Todds Cleaners is currently in Lake Geneva. He then went to work at American Motors in Kenosha in 1962, retiring in 1988. He married Mary Ann Hansen in 1974.
Walter is survived by his brother, Howard (Butch); sons: Ron, Ken, Steve, and Mike; ten grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents; siblings: Florence, Ernie, Chuck, Gert; and sons: Kevin, Walter Jr., and Les.
Services are being held at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, 515 Center Street, Lake Geneva, on Saturday May 30, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with burial at the North Geneva Cemetery; Military Honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 24, of which he was a member, and Taps Played by his great-grandson, Logan Wade. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI, is proudly serving the Johnson family.
We want to thank Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home, Pastor Heather Brewer of the Lake Geneva Methodist Church, Dr. Schneider, and the staff at Geneva Lake Manor for the care and compassion they have given our father and us.