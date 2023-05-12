Brodhead, WI - Brodhead, WI - Walter John Anderson, age 92, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2023 at his home.
Walter was born on January 9, 1931 in Rock County the son of Ben and Elva Anderson.
Walter married Lorraine Foslin on February 6, 1953. They lived in the Brodhead area all of their lives.
Walter was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church and the VFW Post 6858 of Brodhead. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and participating in the Veteran Roll since 2011. Walter retired after many years from GM and later worked in his retirement at the Wisconsin Riverside Resort.
Walter is survived by his wife, Lorraine; his three children, Cathy (Gary) Selck of Footville, Vicky (Mike) Murphy of Janesville and Randy Anderson of Orfordville; 3 grandsons, Greg, Jason and Derek Selck; a granddaughter, Angie (Richard) Baker; 3 great grandsons, Ty, Trace and Eli Baker and two sisters, Carol (Clifford) Goeke of Davis and Donna Scheidegger of Brodhead.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Terry; a brother, Jerry Anderson and a sister, Shirley Scheidegger.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to family in Walters memory.
Memorial services will be held at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Brodhead on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM. A visitation will also be held at the church on Friday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Burial of his cremated remains will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery with military honors being held.
The DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead is assisting the family.