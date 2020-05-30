October 21, 1997 - May 27, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Walter Jared VanKraanen of Janesville, age 22, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at home. He was born in Janesville, at Mercy Hospital, on October 21, 1997, the son of Connie VanKraanen and Walter D. Pannell. He attended Parker High School, and Rock River Charter School. He loved animals and his dog, Poppy. Walter enjoyed hiking, fishing, camping, swimming, being outdoors, and hanging out with friends. Nothing gave him more joy than spending time with his beautiful children. He will be missed and loved by all who knew him.
Walter "Jared" is survived by his son, KaMarion; two daughters, Aniya and Davina; mother, Connie (Guy) VanKraanen; brother, Joshua (Jenn) VanKraanen; two sisters, Brittany (Aaron) Donovan and Hayley (Jared) Smith, all of Janesville; grandparent, Edward Thomas of Beloit; father, Walter Pannell of Beldon, MS; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Penn of Euclid, OH; and many aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Austin VanKraanen; grandmother, Judith A. Thomas; and great-grandparents, Eugene and Bertha Dutcher.
Private family services were held. A Celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Walter's family would like to give a very special thank you to a dear, close, friend of his, Jeffrey Sweeney; he was always there for him as a father figure, mentor, and most all as his friend, he never gave up on him. I will eternally be grateful to you for your commitment to my son. Thank you!