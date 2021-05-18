April 30, 1949 - May 14, 2021
Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE---Walter J. Rice III, age 72, of Janesville, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. He was born in Janesville, on April 30, 1949, the son of Walter J. Jr. and Geraldine M. (Fuller) Rice. Walter was a graduate of Janesville High School and attended UW Whitewater. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1969-1973 during Vietnam, where he was stationed in Bangkok. While in Bangkok, he was privileged to attend and meet Bob Hope at the USO Christmas show. The television show ended with a cameo shot of Walter in the audience. He worked for Woodman's for over 20 years, and later worked in maintenance for the Janesville School District until his retirement. He was an avid motorcycle rider, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and shooting. He was a very compassionate person and had a big heart.
Walter is survived by 2 children: Walter "John" Rice IV (friend, Darci Clark) of Orfordville and Sabrina (Dan) Eckert of Janesville; adopted son, Michael Rice; 6 grandchildren: Dylan (Jessie), Connor, Justin, Brooklyn, Mkayla & Merissa (Brandon) Basina; 2 great grandchildren; Theodore and Gabriel; sister, Karen Linn of Brodhead; partner, Darla Rice of Janesville; and beloved dog, Acer. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Linda Burri; and brother, Thomas Rice.
A Celebration of Walter's Life will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with a brief prayer service at 1:00 p.m. followed by Full Military Honors at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. Memorials can be made in Walter's name to any Veterans organization of your choosing. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com