January 28, 1931 - February 21, 2021
Janesville, WI - Walter Pakes, 90, died Sunday morning, February 21, 2021 at Oak Park Place. He was born January 28, 1931 in Raeville, NE to the late Joseph and Anna (Moser) Pakes. Growing up the family had many residences before settling in Random Lake, WI where Walter graduated from High School in 1949. Walter enlisted in the U.S. Army in February 1951 and was in active duty until December 1952 followed by being in the reserves until his honorable discharge in February 1957.
On July 3, 1954, Walter married Rosemary "Rosie" McCann at St. Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. She preceded him in death on August 13, 2020.
Walter was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and the VFW Kienow-Hilt Post 1621, Janesville. He always looked forward to the travels around the country for reunions with his high school classmates, Army gang, or family. He had a passion for caring for his yard making sure it looked its best but this also went along with his vehicles, especially his 1951 Dodge pickup. Weekends tended to involve a Friday Fish Fry with Rosie, his twin brother and his wife and other friends and on Sunday watching the Packers. Family though was his great joy in life and his grandchildren were at the top.
Walter is survived by his three sons: Steve (Susi) Pakes, Dave (Karen "Beth") Pakes, and Ron (Margie) Pakes; his grandchildren: Sacha and Zachary Pakes, Anna (Kyle) Gannon and Phillip (Jenna) Pakes, and Steven, Madeline, and Grace Pakes; great grandchildren: Dominik and Evan Gannon, Jackson Pakes, and Connor Pakes; brothers James (Rosemary) Pakes and Norm (Valeria) Pakes; sisters-in-law Virginia Kas and Celine McCann; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family. He was preceded in death by his wife Rosie; his parents Joseph and Anna Pakes; grandson Benjamin Pakes; twin brother Eugene (Mary) Pakes; nephew Bob Pakes; Rosie's siblings: Jerome (Barb) McCann, Phyllis McCann, Bob (Marilyn) McCann, Tom McCann, and Richard (Nancy) McCann; father and mother-in-law Hugh and Agnes McCann; brother-in-law Hartzell Kas; and other family.
Mass of Christian Burial for Walter will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Fr. Drew Olson officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM on Saturday until time of Mass. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home (formerly Whitcomb Lynch) is assisting the Pakes family.
Without a question, we wish to thank SSM Home Health for caring for Walter when he was at home and after he moved to Oak Park Place but also to the staff of Oak Park Place and Heartland Hospice these last few years for all the care shown to Walter. Also, a special thanks you to the great neighbors Dad and Mom had through the years, they always remarked how blessed they were to have great neighbors.